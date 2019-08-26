The Vikings took cornerback Mike Hughes off the Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, meaning he is ready to return to practice.
The 2018 first round pick had surgery to repair left knee ligaments on Oct. 23 last season after being injured in the Vikings' sixth game.
Coming off the PUP list doesn’t mean Hughes will play in the opener against Atlanta on Sept. 8, but it does mean he won’t have to miss the first six weeks of the season, which would have been the case if he started the season on the PUP list.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Access Vikings
Vikings
Vikings take cornerback Mike Hughes off PUP list
The Vikings took cornerback Mike Hughes off the Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, meaning he is ready to return to practice. The 2018 first…
Vikings
Vikings cornerback Hill gets five-figure fine for hit on Seattle QB
Hill, 22, is already sending nearly half of his base salary — about $270,000 — to the NFL this season due to separate suspensions for violating policies on PEDs and illegal substances.
Vikings
Vikings resting eight players for today's 'dress rehearsal' exhibition against Cardinals
Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen will make his preseason debut during Saturday afternoon’s “dress rehearsal” against the Cardinals.
Vikings
Finally full strength: Joseph back at practice after grueling rehab
Walking off the practice field Thursday after going through team drills for the first time, Joseph finally opened up about his offseason road to recovery.
Vikings
Who'll make the cut? Here's a 53-man Vikings roster projection
Half of the preseason has already been played. What better time to unveil the Star Tribune’s regular-season roster projection for the 2019 Vikings?