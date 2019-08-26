The Vikings took cornerback Mike Hughes off the Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, meaning he is ready to return to practice.

The 2018 first round pick had surgery to repair left knee ligaments on Oct. 23 last season after being injured in the Vikings' sixth game.

Coming off the PUP list doesn’t mean Hughes will play in the opener against Atlanta on Sept. 8, but it does mean he won’t have to miss the first six weeks of the season, which would have been the case if he started the season on the PUP list.