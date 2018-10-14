The Vikings unveiled a mystery dance on Sunday, with Adam Thielen scoring a touchdown, then standing in front of his teammates, flailing his arms around.

The dance provided the mystery, not the identity of the guy who caught the ball.

Adam Thielen caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown on Sunday as the Vikings beat the Cardinals, 27-17. Thielen became the first player in the Super Bowl era and second overall to begin the season with six straight 100-yard receiving games.

Only Houston’s Charley Hennigan has recorded seven straight to start a season, and he did that in 1961.

The Vikings held serve, beating a rookie quarterback (Arizona’s Josh Rosen) at home to improve to 3-2-1, with another rookie quarterback on tap next Sunday, in the Jets’ Sam Darnold.

Thielen has become the NFL’s most consistently excellent receiver, and on Sunday he became Kirk Cousins’ safety belt as well. As the Cardinals frustrated Cousins with a strong rush and by batting down passes, Cousins repeatedly threw the ball in Thielen’s general direction, confident Thielen would make a play.

And so often he did, making a diving catch along the sideline, finding the soft spots in zones, and cutting over the middle, risking large hits.

