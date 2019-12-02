Photo credit: Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

With Adam Thielen out for Monday’s game against the Seahawks, the Vikings added a fourth healthy receiver to their active roster.

The team promoted Alexander Hollins from its practice squad on Monday afternoon, putting the rookie on the roster to join Stefon Diggs, Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell in Seattle. To make room for Hollins, the Vikings put linebacker Ben Gedeon — who’d already been ruled out because of his second concussion this season — on injured reserve.

Hollins, whom the Vikings signed as an undrafted free agent, flashed his deep speed in training camp, and could add another downfield threat in whatever capacity he’s used on Monday night. The Vikings had hoped to get Thielen back for the game, but sources told the Star Tribune on Sunday that Thielen had a setback during the team’s first practice after the bye week on Tuesday. After warming up inside, the team practiced outside, where Thielen aggravated his hamstring, and he missed Wednesday’s practice before working in limited capacity on Friday and Saturday.

Gedeon’s concussion issues ended the linebacker’s third season in the NFL, after he’d played eight games and started in five. He had carved out a role as the weak-side linebacker in the Vikings’ base defense, having started 22 games in the past three seasons, before Eric Wilson took over with Gedeon injured.