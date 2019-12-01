Adam Thielen will not play in Monday night’s game in Seattle. The Vikings receiver has a nagging hamstring injury and was declared out for the game by the team on Sunday.

Defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes was also downgraded to out with a non-injury related issue.

Thielen was able to practice this week after missing most of a month because of the hamstring problem.

In Saturday’s injury report, the only starter listed as out was linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion). Listed as questionable were Thielen, nose tackle Linval Joseph (knee), safety Harrison Smith (hamstring), safety Anthony Harris (groin) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee).

In the past month, Thielen has missed three full games and all but a few snaps in a fourth. Joseph has missed the past two games while Harris missed the last game before last week’s bye.