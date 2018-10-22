Adam Thielen Vikings

The wide receiver continued his outrageously productive season with a seventh consecutive 100-yard receiving game.

Kirk Cousins Vikings

Not the QB’s best day, but he threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns in the swirling winds and didn’t turn the ball over.

Holton Hill Vikings

Rookie CB steps in for injuredXavier Rhodes and gets a pick on the next play, representative of the subs’ contributions.