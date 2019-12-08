Left tackle Riley Reiff made a quick turnaround after he was placed in the concussion protocol at halftime of Monday’s loss in Seattle and was unable to practice until a limited session on Friday.

Reiff passed through the five-step protocol, meaning he was cleared by the team physician and an independent neurological consultant, and is active against the Lions — his former team that drafted him in 2012’s first round.

Receiver Adam Thielen is the only injured Vikings player unable to play against the Lions. He’s inactive for a fourth straight game during the seventh week of recovery from a strained hamstring suffered Oct. 20 in Detroit.

Running back Dalvin Cook (chest/shoulder) is active after a full practice on Friday. He’s expected to maintain his starting role, but it remains to be seen how much work No. 2 running back Alexander Mattison will handle while Cook plays through pain. Vikings coaches trust fullback C.J. Ham as a third-down protector, so he could factor into the backfield as well.

Rookie defensive lineman Armon Watts is active for a fourth straight game and should continue to rotate off the bench. Watts deflected the pass that led to safety Anthony Harris’ interception return for a touchdown in Seattle.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip/back) will miss his fifth straight game. He’s replaced by rookie David Blough, the undrafted Purdue product, making his second straight start.

Former Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter is Detroit’s backup quarterback at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Lions signed Sloter off the Cardinals practice squad last week.

Vikings’ inactives:Thielen (hamstring), OT Oli Udoh, OT Aviante Collins, G Dru Samia, DT Jalyn Holmes, DT Hercules Mata’afa and LB Cameron Smith

Lions’ inactives:Stafford (hip/back), CB Jamal Agnew (ankle), OL Oday Aboushi, DL Da’Shawn Hand, DE Austin Bryant (hip), OL Beau Benzschawel and CB Michael Jackson