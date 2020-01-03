On the eve of their playoff game in New Orleans, the Vikings re-signed veteran defensive back Marcus Sherels when cornerback Mike Hughes went on injured reserve because of a neck injury.

Sherels was with the Vikings for a month earlier this season after being cut by New Orleans in the preseason.

The former Gophers standout played nine seasons for the Vikings and is the team’s all-time leader in punt return yardage.

The Vikings are also likely to be without cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who has a knee injury and didn’t practice this week.

The Vikings secondary could be without two of its top four cornerbacks against Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who threw for a career-high 116 passer rating in his 19th season.

“We’ll find a way,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.