The final three games of the regular season will determine if the Vikings are still playing in January. Click below for pregame reading, in-game updates, a Live Blog and more from the game between the Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers.
Kickoff: 3:05 p.m.
Gameview: Stats and play-by-play
Photos, video highlights and more on our Live Blog.
Andrew Krammer's Chargers scouting report
Mark Craig's Week 15 power rankings
Star Tribune writers on Twitter:
Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan |
TV: CBS. Radio: 100.3 FM and Vikings radio network, XM/Sirius
How's the weather in Los Angeles?
Depth charts and injury report: Vikings | Chargers
Go deep: Coverage highlights from startribune.com.
Vikings video library: