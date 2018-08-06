Competition for the Vikings kicker job is “very close” heading into the preseason debut in Denver on Saturday, according to special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

Veteran Kai Forbath and rookie Daniel Carlson are both expected to kick against the Broncos, which will help decide which kicker to keep for the regular season. They’re both 12 of 14 on field goal attempts during training camp, Priefer said.

“Kickoffs, as you’d expect, Daniel is a little bit stronger,” Priefer said. “Kai would have to use his finesse in figuring out where to place the ball. It’s very close right now.”

Altitude in the mile-high city will factor into how each kicker approaches Saturday’s exhibition. Carlson, a Colorado Springs native, is accustom to kicking in thinner air, but the Vikings will try to prevent every kickoff of his from being a touchback so they can evaluate their kickoff coverage groups. The big-legged Carlson said he’s previously kicked 75-yard field goals during Colorado practice sessions.

“You want to make sure you avoid the trap of trying to go out there and kill the ball,” Priefer said. “Daniel, we’ll have to rein him in because he’ll want to kick it into the stands on kickoffs.”

Competition from Carlson is a tall task for Forbath to topple. The Vikings traded up in the fifth round to draft the 6-foot-4-inch Auburn product. He converted 13 of 21 field goals from 50-plus yards for a deep conversion rate that’s second in NCAA history.

Forbath has experience and accuracy on his side. The 86-percent career field goal kicker has made 50 of 57 attempts for the Vikings, including 8 of 11 from beyond 50 yards. Still, Carlson has kicked in front of nearly 90,000 fans in the Iron Bowl matchups between Auburn and Alabama, so he’s also accustom to being under the spotlight.

“A lot of prayer,” Carlson said. “You kind of get used to it and embrace it. It’s part of the job.”

A surging WR candidate

The Vikings liked receiver Brandon Zylstra enough to outbid other NFL teams for his services by guaranteeing him $275,000 out of the Canadian Football League. Now Zylstra, the New London-Spicer graduate, is showing why during training camp practices.

Zylstra has stood out with highlight-reel grabs, including a couple sideline snags during Saturday night’s practice at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

“You always say it’s kind of a nice, nifty grab, but at the same time you’re trying to make those look routine anyway,” Zylstra said.

Helping his case is Zylstra’s special teams roles. He’s featured on nearly every coverage and return group. He’s even practicing backup holding duties during extra-point attempts.

“I’m the backup’s backup right now,” Zylstra said.

No need to panic

The Vikings have some new faces off the bench in the defensive tackle rotation. One of them could be second-year lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo, drafted last year as a defensive end in the seventh round out of Northwestern. Odenigbo has since added weight and moved inside, where coach Mike Zimmer said his power could better serve the line.

Veteran defensive end Brian Robison knows about moving from the end to inside, where the speed of the game intensifies.

“For him, it’s just making sure he’s playing technique sound since things happen so fast in there,” Robison said. “Guys tend to panic a little bit and try to think too much. He’s done a good job so far.”