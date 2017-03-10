As the signing of tackle Riley Reiff was made official Friday, the Vikings have also signed Mike Remmers to address the empty cupboard at tackle.

Remmers, the 27-year-old former Panthers starter, signed a five-year contract worth up to $30 million, according to his agent Brett Tessler. Remmers visited Winter Park on Friday and the Vikings signed him before he could reach his planned visit in Houston with the Texans.

Remmers will fill a need at right tackle, which will put the newly-signed Riley Reiff on Sam Bradford’s blind side at left tackle.

He’s coming off of 42 straight starts, including a Super Bowl appearance, for the Panthers. Remmers, undrafted in 2012 out of Oregon State, had one previous stint on the Vikings at the end of the 2013 season. He also spent time with the Broncos, Buccaneers, Chargers and Rams before sticking in Carolina.

The Vikings will also host ex-Packers running back Eddie Lacy this weekend. Lacy, 26, also has visits set up with the Seahawks and Packers.