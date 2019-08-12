The Vikings have hired Andrew Miller, the Toronto Blue Jays Vice President of Business Operations, as Chief Operating Officer to replace Kevin Warren, who will start as Big Ten Commissioner this fall.

Miller will start his new position Sept. 1. He spent the past four MLB seasons leading the Blue Jays’ business operations and at Rogers Centre. Miller was previously with the Cleveland Indians for a decade, when he was credited for the growth and operation of the team’s Goodyear Player Development Complex.

“Andrew is a first class individual, known for his integrity, strong business acumen, and collaborative approach,” Vikings co-owner and president Mark Wilf said in a statement.

Warren will become the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference starting Sept. 16.

Before his career as a baseball executive, Miller worked in investment banking and venture capital industries. He has a law degree and masters of business degree from Northwestern and getting his undergraduate degree at Cal. He and his wife, Jill, have two children and are expecting a third.

The Vikings used the Turnkey Search Firm to narrow their candidate list.