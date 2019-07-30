The Vikings’ search for a new chief operating officer to replace Kevin Warren will focus on the business side of the franchise, according to team President Mark Wilf, meaning future decisions regarding the Vikings’ football leadership are expected to be made solely by ownership.

“It’s certainly primarily a business-side [job],” Wilf said Monday. “But someone like Kevin, for instance, has been a trusted adviser on a host of issues, and if there’s something that’s seen right or wrong on a football side, it’s something to be discussed. But it’s primarily a business leadership role.”

Warren, 55, will become the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference in September when he takes over for longtime Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany.

The Vikings are looking at internal and external candidates to replace Warren. One in-house option is Steve Poppen, the team’s chief financial officer in his 21st season in Minnesota. Poppen oversees the team’s day-to-day financial operations.

“It’s an extensive process,” Wilf said. “We’re being thorough about it, but I’ll have more to update here in the coming weeks, and hopefully have something in place relatively shortly.”

‘A lot of confidence’

Mark Wilf said he remains confident in General Manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, both under contract through the 2020 season despite the Vikings missing the playoffs last season. Zimmer is 47-32-1 (. 594) in five Vikings seasons, with a 1-2 postseason record. Zimmer and Spielman had one-year options picked up in their contracts this offseason.

“We do have a lot of confidence in them and what they’ve built and what they’re continuing to work with,” Wilf said. “We’re confident that leadership will get us to where we want to go, which is winning Super Bowls.”

Zylstra off PUP, back at practice

Receiver Brandon Zylstra passed his physical and returned to practice Monday, after three days on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list because of a nagging hamstring injury.

A day after Zimmer lamented the Vikings’ lack of receiver depth, Zylstra jumped into the second-team offense and ran routes with receivers Jordan Taylor and Chad Beebe.

An NFL rookie in 2018, the Spicer, Minn., native was a core special-teamer who caught one pass for 23 yards.

“It feels good,” Zylstra said. “It’s something I’ve been waiting a while for, working hard for.”

Kickers and holders play mix and match

Kicker Dan Bailey is trying to find solid ground after two uneven NFL seasons with the Cowboys and Vikings. His rhythm has been interrupted as the Vikings rotate both long snappers, between Kevin McDermott and Austin Cutting, as well as holders during training camp.

Receiver Adam Thielen has held for some field goals in place of punter Matt Wile as the Vikings seek a solid combination.

“If there is a time, now is the time to experiment with that a little bit,” Bailey said. “You kind of want to get something set in stone and get that rhythm down, but reality is we have over a month until the season starts.”

A ‘Prime’ error

Zimmer was discussing how a cornerback’s eyes are critical, especially when defending against play-action passes, when he recalled a certain Hall of Fame playmaker named Deion Sanders making the mistake of watching the quarterback instead of his receiver.

“Deion got beat one time when we were playing Peyton Manning,” Zimmer said. “He got beat on a play-action pass looking in the backfield. I said, ‘What are you doing looking in the backfield? You don’t hit anybody anyway.’ ”