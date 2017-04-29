The Vikings went offense in the fifth and sixth rounds of Saturday’s NFL Draft.

Minnesota added another fifth-round receiver in South Florida product Rodney Adams. Adams, the 170th-overall pick, could immediately help the Vikings replace Cordarrelle Patterson at kick returner. Adams averaged nearly 25 yards per return, taking one back for a touchdown, during his final two seasons at USF.

The speedy receiver was a versatile threat in college, catching 67 passes for 822 yards and taking 23 handoffs for 236 rushing yards last season. Adams scored five touchdowns in the air and on the ground.

Adams (6-1, 189 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds this spring. Minnesota also snagged receiver Stefon Diggs in the fifth round two years ago.

The Vikings stuck on the offensive side in the fifth round, adding guard Danny Isidora (6-3, 306 pounds) with the 180th overall pick.

Isidora was a three-year starter at right guard for the Miami Hurricanes. He finished his college career with 39 straight starts.

In the sixth round, the Vikings drafted tight end Bucky Hodges out of Virginia Tech. Hodges (6-6, 257 pounds) had a stellar workout at the combine in February, posting top numbers in the 40-yard dash (4.57), vertical jump (39 inches) and broad jump (134 inches).

Hodges was a prized quarterback recruit in 2013 out of Salem High in Virginia before moving to tight end. He’s relatively new to the position, but his size and athleticism could make him a matchup problem as a receiver. He caught 20 touchdown passes during three seasons at Virginia Tech.

South Florida wide receiver Rodney Adams, right. (Credit: Patrick Semansky, Associated Press)