The Vikings didn’t wait long after the 3 p.m. bell signaling the official start of free agency to land one of the top offensive tackles available.

The Vikings have signed former Lions tackle Riley Reiff, according to multiple reports. Reiff became available after the Lions agreed to make Rick Wagner of the Lions one of the NFL’s highest-paid right tackles.

Terms of Reiff’s deal with the Vikings have not yet been disclosed.

LIVE TRACKER: Follow all of the Vikings’ free agency moves

Reiff, who was a first-round pick for the Lions in 2012, started 69 games for the Lions in his five seasons in Detroit. He has played both left and right tackle in the NFL. Last year, he was their starter at right tackle after they drafted left tackle Taylor Decker in the first round.

For what it’s worth, and if you asked coach Mike Zimmer he’d probably say not much, Reiff has never ranked as one of the top 25 offensive tackles in the NFL based on Pro Football Focus grading. Playing left tackle in 2013-15, he ranked 42nd, 38th and 29th, respectively. Last season, his first at right tackle, he ranked 48th among all offensive tackles.

It is unclear which tackle position the Vikings envision him playing. They need starters at both spots after left tackle Matt Kalil, whom they drafted in the first round in 2012, signed a big deal with the Carolina Panthers. So they might not be done addressing this key position.

Reiff, a South Dakota native, played collegiately at Iowa, where he garnered first-team all-conference honors in the Big Ten his final season there. He was the 23rd overall pick, 19 selections after the Vikings took Kalil.