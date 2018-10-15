Vikings rookie cornerback Mike Hughes will be lost for the remainder of the season because of a torn knee ligament.

Hughes will go on injured reserve after suffering a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday's 27-17 victory over Arizona, coach Mike Zimmer said Monday.

"We feel bad for Mike because we feel he's a very good football player," Zimmer said.

Hughes, the Vikings' first-round pick out of Central Florida, went down in the fourth quarter, twisting his left knee as he engaged with Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr. on a route.

The promising rookie had already started two of his first six NFL games, including the 23-21 win in Philadelphia where he filled in for injured Trae Waynes. He also had earned prominent roles on special teams, which had to be dialed back because of his increasing snaps on defense.

"I just told him any goal he wants to accomplish is still in front of him," safety George Iloka said Sunday. "I haven't seen too many rookies with the skill level that he's had, and I've played with a lot of DBs — a lot of first-round DBs, as well."

Last year's top pick, running back Dalvin Cook, lost most of his rookie season because of a torn ACL.