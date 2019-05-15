The Vikings are here!

What did the Vikings eat? (And, no, we’re not talking about linebackers.) The question arises as the American Swedish Institute (2600 Park Av. S., Mpls., 612-871-4907, asimn.org) opens its Vikings exhibit Friday (think 10th-century artifacts). Mia-Louise Sellerup of Denmark’s Ribe VikingeCenter will speak at a lunch on Saturday at 12:30 on “Bringing Viking Food to the Modern Table: Aspects of Authenticity in the World of Viking Age Cooking.” Tickets, with meal, are $30 (asimn.org/programs-education/events/viking-university-day). The talk from Sellerup is part of its daylong Viking University Day.

Maple Grove farmers market opening

The asparagus, rhubarb and early greens will be waiting for visitors to the Maple Grove Farmers Market, which opens May 16 and continues on Thursdays through Oct. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. (except for the last month, when closing is at 6 p.m.). The market features more than 50 local farmers and food makers. (Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove; maplegrovefarmersmarket.com).

Calling all bartenders

If your mixing goes beyond the gin and tonic (and you work behind a bar), Bombay Sapphire Gin wants to know. Its 2019 Most Imaginative Bartender Competition is accepting admissions now through June 30. Contestants must be over 25 and not only have an original gin recipe, but prepare a 90-second video. Finalists head to London to compete. The top 12 competitors will also present an original idea that they want to develop (and will receive a stipend to do so). The grand-prize winner takes home $10,000 plus $25,000 to work on that creative idea. To enter, go to mostimaginativebartender.punchdrink.com.

LEE SVITAK DEAN