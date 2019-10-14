Game balls
Eric Kendricks, Vikings linebacker: The team’s leading tackler this season had 10 on Sunday, added a half-sack and a forced fumble.
Stefon Diggs, Vikings receiver: The Eagles’ injured secondary was torched by Diggs, who had seven catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns (62, 51 and 11 yards).
Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback: Since a frustrated coach Mike Zimmer implored him to “pull the trigger” two weeks ago, Cousins has been a new man. He threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns Sunday.
Vikings
Building consistency: Vikes stick to winning script to beat Eagles
Stefon Diggs scored three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-20 win and the Vikings improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home by putting together a second consecutive 400-yard offensive output.
Gophers
Replay: Gophers 34, Nebraska 7
Gophers replay Gophers 34, Nebraska 7The recapRunning back Rodney Smith said Gophers coach P.J. Fleck showed the team clips of former NFL star Marshawn Lynch…
Vikings
Souhan: Cure for Diggs' 'cold' is another big game
Kirk Cousins on Sunday went to work on the Eagles secondary and made Stefon Diggs his main target.
Sports
Simone Biles sets medals record, and Sunisa Lee adds a silver at world championships
STUTTGART, Germany – Everyone counts Simone Biles' medals except Simone Biles.Biles won her 24th and 25th world championship medals Sunday, golds in beam and…
Wild
'Iowa's best player' makes his way up I35 for Wild's road trip
Former Ferris State standout Gerald Mayhew is expected to make his NHL debut on the Wild's upcoming Canadian road trip, which begins Monday afternoon.