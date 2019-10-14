Game balls

Eric Kendricks, Vikings linebacker: The team’s leading tackler this season had 10 on Sunday, added a half-sack and a forced fumble.

Stefon Diggs, Vikings receiver: The Eagles’ injured secondary was torched by Diggs, who had seven catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns (62, 51 and 11 yards).

Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback: Since a frustrated coach Mike Zimmer implored him to “pull the trigger” two weeks ago, Cousins has been a new man. He threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns Sunday.