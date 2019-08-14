Before their final off day of training camp, the Vikings worked without pads in the sunshine before late-afternoon storms. Their defense took control of the session, with young players making four interceptions during 11-on-11 drills. Coach Mike Zimmer put the team through a series of gamelike situations, hoping to simulate what the team would see during an exhausting long drive.

Bailey perfect; Vedvik shows off leg

While Dan Bailey had his first perfect day of field goals in training camp, going 7-for-7, new acquisition Kaare Vedvik handled punts and kickoffs, flashing his leg strength on a kickoff that traveled through the end zone. The Vikings have yet to try him on a field goal in team drills during his two practices, though Zimmer said “there’s a good possibility” he will get a chance to kick and punt in the Vikings’ last three preseason games.

Thielen trying to play down new rules

As teams and officials try to adjust to the league’s new rules that make pass interference reviewable, wide receiver Adam Thielen said he’s trying not to overthink the impact they could have on his position. “I don’t think you can do too much. Just try to go up, get the football, and keep your hands out of it I guess is the best explanation I can give,” he said. “It’s one of those things every year it’s overemphasized in the preseason and then it seems that when it gets to the season, it’s not as big of a deal as it is in the preseason, so we’ll see.”

Defense posts a pair of pick-6s

Vikings quarterbacks threw a total of four interceptions during Tuesday’s practice, with Kirk Cousins and Sean Mannion throwing one each and Jake Browning throwing two. Rookie safety Marcus Epps took one of Browning’s passes back for a touchdown, before Eric Wilson caught Mannion staring down Irv Smith, giving the linebacker time to jump Smith’s route and haul in a tipped pass before bringing it back. Then, after Nate Meadors nearly picked off Browning, the rookie QB threw his second interception several plays later, as Epps hauled in the pass to end practice.

Camp chatter

“Today, I was trying to get them tuckered out. We’ve got an off day tomorrow, and I was trying to get them long drives if I could, where they had to go 12, 14 plays. I wanted them to get gassed today, I thought, because they needed it,” — Zimmer, on the structure of the Vikings’ Tuesday practice.

Injury report

Offensive tackle Brian O’Neill remained out with a right arm injury, while defensive tackle Linval Joseph continued to sit out team work as he recovers from what is believed to be offseason shoulder surgery. Running back De’Angelo Henderson, tackles Aviante Collins and Ade Aruna and cornerback Kris Boyd all remained out of practice.

BEN GOESSLING