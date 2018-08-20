The Vikings made a choice at kicker.

Veteran Kai Forbath was released Monday, two days after he missed a 41-yard field goal attempt off the right post in the preseason loss against Jacksonville.

Rookie Daniel Carlson, who the Vikings traded up to acquire in this spring’s NFL Draft, will be the team’s third kicker in three years.

Forbath, 30, made 50 of 57 field goal attempts since taking over for Blair Walsh in the middle of the 2016 season. However, he missed eight extra points in 1½ seasons and didn’t have the leg strength the Vikings desired on kickoffs and long field goal attempts. Forbath went one of two on field goals against the Jaguars, after Carlson made all six of his kicks (four extra points, two field goals) in the preseason opener in Denver.

The Vikings also moved four players who were injured in Saturday’s exhibition. Rookie defensive end Ade Aruna (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Three others were waived with an injury designation, and will revert to I.R. if they go unclaimed: offensive lineman Cedrick Lang, tight end Josiah Price and fullback Johnny Stanton.