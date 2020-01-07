Two days after Mackensie Alexander showed up on the Vikings injury report with a knee injury that limited him in the team’s final regular-season practice, the team had the cornerback on the field for a Week 17 game in which it sat many of its starters.

Now, Alexander will miss the Vikings’ second playoff game after having surgery on his knee.

According to an NFL source, the cornerback had an operation to repair a meniscus tear, and will be out for Saturday’s divisional playoff game against the 49ers. It remains to be seen if Alexander could return in time for the Super Bowl, should the Vikings advance that far, but if the team’s season ends before the cornerback can return, it’s possible Alexander has played his last game for Minnesota.

The 2016 second-round pick will be a free agent after this season, and could opt to test the market after a two-year stretch that saw him improve in coverage and turn into an effective pass rusher as part of the Vikings’ blitz packages. He posted a career-high four sacks last season, taking advantage of free runs at quarterbacks after holding his disguise long enough to avoid teams devoting protection to him.

Alexander, 26, played in 13 games this season and had an interception.