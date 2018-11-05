The Vikings and the Bears might well be battling for first place in the NFC North when they meet on Nov. 18, and that means the noon start at Soldier Field will change.
NBC will televise the game as Sunday Night Football after it was flexed to a 7:20 p.m. start on Monday.
That will give the Vikings, who have a bye this week, back-to-back Sunday Night Football appearances; they play the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 25 at 7:20 p.m.
The Vikings are 5-3-1 and trail the first-place Bears (5-3) in the NFC North. The Bears play host to the Lions on Sunday.
