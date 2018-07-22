Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died Sunday at his home, the Vikings confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Sparano was 56.

Sparano joined the Vikings staff in 2016. The organization's owners, Mark and Zyki Wilf, released a statement Sunday afternoon.

"Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony. Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony's family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts."

Sparano's pro football coaching career began in 1999 with the Cleveland Browns. He eventually landed in Dallas under Bill Parcells as the tight ends coach in 2003, and took over the Cowboys' offensive line and running game in 2005 before becoming the assistant head coach in 2007.

Offensive line coordinator Tony Sparano coaches during minicamp in Eden Prairie.

His big break came in 2008 when he was hired to be the Miami Dolphins head coach. He finished second in the NFL coach of the year voting after leading the Dolphins to an 11-5 record and AFC East title. It was one of the league's greatest turnarounds as the team had gone 1-15 the year before Sparano took over.

He was let go after the 2011 season, and returned to work on staffs with the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders. He was the interim head coach in Oakland during the 2014 season and was let go at the end of that year. Sparano landed in San Francisco, was let go in yet another coaching purge, then came to Minnesota to coordinate the run game and coach the offensive line.

Despite all of ups, downs and never-ending relocations throughout his career, Sparano, from West Haven, Conn., never lost sight of his humble beginnings.

As a 16-year-old, he nearly lost his sight in a work accident at a fast-food restaurant that sent hot oil exploding into his face.

That's why he was rarely seen without his signature sunglasses.

"You can see there's still a scar on my face," Sparano told the Star Tribune shortly after taking the job in Minnesota. "I had a patch over my left eye for 22 days, a patch over my right eye for 14. The left eye never did get right. The cornea is burnt and sun-sensitive, light-sensitive.

"I hear people always say, 'Why does he have these sunglasses on at a night game?' Or, 'Why is he wearing them inside?' Hey, it's that kind of bright light that causes my eyes to start running, tearing and crying.

"So that's the story. Indoors or not, if the lights are on, the sunglasses are on."

He'll be remembered for those glasses, but for much more. A football coach who followed his passion all over the NFL, an offensive line specialist who proved he could step into big moments as he did in Miami, and in Minnesota as someone who could help turn around an offense.

Sparano is survived by his wife, Jeanette, his two sons; Tony and Andrew, his daughter, Ryan Leigh, and four grandchildren.