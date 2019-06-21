Dreams come true
If you are looking for a superb Disney film, “Cinderella” (G; ⋆⋆⋆⋆) is being rereleased to mark its upcoming 70th anniversary. At the heart is Cinderella, a young woman whose heart remains pure despite being treated like a servant by her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. That all changes when Cinderella gets to attend a royal ball with the help from her Fairy Godmother. This masterpiece of film animation, which was recently added to the National Film Registry, should be in every collection.
Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service
Also coming Tuesday
• “Furie”
• “The Hummingbird Project”
• “Poison Rose”
• “Poldark: The Complete Collection”
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Skydiving plane that crashed in Hawaii had 2016 scare
Casey Williamson's love of adventure led him to winter snowboarding in Vail, Colorado, and summer skydiving in Moab, Utah. A year-and-a-half ago, he found his way to Hawaii, where he could skydive year-round.
National
The Latest: Pelosi asked Trump to delay immigration sweep
The Latest on President Donald Trump and immigration (all times local):
Variety
Bikers, military vets mourn 7 killed in rural highway crash
Motorcyclists and military veterans mourned Sunday as authorities sought help in determining why a pickup truck collided with a group of bikers on a rural highway, killing seven of them.
Music
A spontaneous Hugh Jackman charmed with his greatest live show in St. Paul
The movie and Broadway star charmed at Xcel Energy Center.
National
The Latest: Biden says comments taken out of context
The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates in South Carolina (all times local):