Dreams come true

If you are looking for a superb Disney film, “Cinderella” (G; ⋆⋆⋆⋆) is being rereleased to mark its upcoming 70th anniversary. At the heart is Cinderella, a young woman whose heart remains pure despite being treated like a servant by her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. That all changes when Cinderella gets to attend a royal ball with the help from her Fairy Godmother. This masterpiece of film animation, which was recently added to the National Film Registry, should be in every collection.

Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

