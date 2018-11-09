A British treasure

The series sounds like it would be painfully boring: Two buddies roam the British countryside with metal detectors in hopes of finding historical treasure. But the BBC comedy “Detectorists” (which also can be streamed via Acorn TV) is an example of how great writing and acting can elevate the mundane. Charming co-stars Mackenzie Crook (who also wrote and directed) and Toby Jones make this a show about small discoveries, and passion for the hunt.

Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

