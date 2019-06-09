Gophers wrestler Gable Steveson lost twice to Nick Gwiazdowski at 125 kilograms on Saturday night at the Final X at Rutgers, where they were competing for a spot on the U.S. freestyle team in the world championships.

Both matches ended in ties, 4-4 and 3-3, which were broken by criteria — Gwiazdowski, a two-time world bronze medalist, scored the final points in both matches.

“That’s close. I’ll be back,” tweeted Steveson, at age 19 the youngest wrestler at this Final X.

Steveson now has the option to challenge former Simley wrestler Daniel Greg Kerkvliet for a berth at the U23 world championships in October in Budapest, Hungary.

Kerkvliet won the 125 kg freestyle class at the U23 world team trials earlier this month.

• Former Gopher Pat Smith defeated Kamal Bey 2-1 and 6-3 in their final two bouts in a best-of-three series to make the U.S. Greco-Roman team at 77kg. Smith lost the first bout 11-2. Smith will compete in the world championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakstan, from Sept. 14-22.

Veuve Clicquot wins

Veuve Clicquot, ridden by Stormy Smith, won the $57,325 Gopher State Derby for 3-year-old quarter horses at Canterbury Park. The filly won by a half-length in 19.843 seconds for 400 yards. She returned $15.20.

NSIC to induct four

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) will induct four into its 2019 Hall of Fame on July 9 at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Lakeville.

The inductees: high jumper Erika Hohenstein, Minnesota Moorhead (1982-86); football player Jason Jacobs, Southwest Minnesota State (1996-99); baseball player Dustin Jones, Wayne State (2004-07); and hurdler and middle distance runner Deidra (Faber) Schumacher, Winona State.

Etc.

• Bethany Hasz of the Gophers finished 10th in the 5,000-meter run (16:18.13) at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

• Burt Reynolds and Max Murphy both went 3-for-5 with four and three RBI, respectively, as the host St. Paul Saints routed the Milwaukee Milkmen 14-2.