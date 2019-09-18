Plant-eaters, prepare yourselves.

Reverie, the vegan cafe, bar and music venue that closed in 2017 after a brief stint at Nicollet and Franklin Av., will be reborn in the Powderhorn neighborhood of south Minneapolis.

According to a press release issued today, the new permanent location (1517 E. 35th St., 785-766-8150, reveriempls.com) is still in the build-out phase. Owners are calling on fans to support them in the opening process by contributing to their crowdfunding campaign. They aim to open the restaurant sometime this fall.

Building plans for the new space reveal a cozy restaurant and bar that seats about 50 diners, not including a small sidewalk patio. The menus cover brunch, lunch and dinner, and offer beer, wine, kombucha and coffee.

Since closing, Reverie's owners Kirstin Wiegmann and Jeff Therkelsen have kept the kitchen going with a "vegan vittles and street eats" food truck, serving quick bites like crispy fried cauliflower tacos and jackfruit Cuban sandwiches.