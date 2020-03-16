Due to economic disruptions from the coronavirus threat, the state’s two largest utilities said Monday they will temporarily stop disconnecting customers who are behind on their bills.

The notices were issued by Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy, the state’s largest electricity provider and second largest gas utility, and Houston-based CenterPoint Energy, Minnesota’s largest natural gas provider.

Duluth-based Minnesota Power, the state’s second largest electric utility, also said it was suspending disconnections.

Xcel, CenterPoint and Minnesota Power also said they will work with customers on payment plans.

Several other large utilities around the country have also stopped disconnecting nonpaying customers in recent days.

Utilities said they have game plans to assure reliable delivery of electricity and natural gas in Minnesota and the other states they serve. Xcel also serves parts of Wisconsin and the Dakotas and four other states.

“Xcel has robust staffing and operational plans in place to ensure power plant operators, line workers, customer care representatives and others are delivering reliable electric and natural gas service,” the company said in a statement.