PLAN 1070-10

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,878

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3

Stories: 2

Bonus space: 506 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Crawlspace

With the modern farmhouse style quickly becoming one of the most popular designs, this versatile home plan is right on trend. Inside, the family room is connected to the casual dining space and kitchen. A den on the first floor can function as a home office, guest room, study or playroom. The private master suite has two walk-in closets. A rear covered patio creates nice-weather outdoor living spaces. The upstairs holds two bedrooms, one bathroom and a bonus space above the garage.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.









