The Gophers women’s hockey team wrapped up its preseason schedule with a 5-1 win over the NWHL’s Minnesota Whitecaps on Sunday afternoon at Ridder Arena.

Taylor Heise scored twice and had an assist for the Gophers, who outshot the Whitecaps 57-12. Former Gophers goaltender Amanda Leveille made 52 saves for the Whitecaps, the NWHL champion last season and featuring seven former Gophers players.

The Gophers, ranked second in the nation, begin the regular season with home games Friday and Saturday against 2018 NCAA runner-up Colgate.

• The Gophers soccer team took a season-high 17 shots but still lost 2-0 at Maryland. The Gophers fell to 1-7-2 overall, 0-2-0 in the Big Ten; Maryland is 5-3-2, 1-1-0.

• The Gophers women’s tennis team went 41-6 in the three-day Gopher Invitational at Baseline Tennis Center that ended Sunday. Freshman Ekin Ercetin and junior Juliet Zhang went 9-0, the only undefeated Gophers.

• Southwest Minnesota State coach Terry Culhane earned his 400th career victory when the SMSU volleyball team beat host Minot State 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 on Saturday. Culhane, in his 16th season, is 400-108.

