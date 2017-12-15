Starting in January, all University of Minnesota employees will be required for the first time to report incidents of sexual harassment directed at students.
The mandate is part of a new policy on sexual assault and harassment that was approved Friday by the board of regents.
In addition, all employees will be required to report sexual assault, stalking or “relationship violence” to the campus Title IX office, which investigates such cases.
In the past, only supervisors and employees with advisory responsibilities were required to notify the U about reports of sexual misconduct.
