P.J. Fleck’s new Gophers contract is now official.

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents held a special meeting Thursday morning to approve the Gophers football coach’s contract and did so in swift order. Four Regents were present in the board’s chamber, with seven others and University President Joan Gabel joining via conference call.

The Regents repeatedly praised Fleck’s coaching acumen, and when a vote was taken, there was no audible opposition to the contracts’s approval.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be a Gopher football fan,” Gabel said. “I think it’s fair to say Coach Fleck’s record speaks for itself on the field but also in the classroom and the community.”

Last week, Fleck signed the seven-year, $33.25 million contract, and then his Gophers proceeded to defeat then-No. 4 Penn State to improve to 9-0. Regents Michael Hsu and Mike Kenyanya acknowledged that they were among the thousands of Gophers fans who went on the field to celebrate the win.

“I think Coach Fleck and [wife] Heather have delivered on just about every promise they have made,” Hsu said.

This week, Minnesota climbed to No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

Under terms of the new deal, if Fleck were to leave the Gophers before Dec. 31, 2020, he must repay the University $10 million. That number drops to $4.5 million the following year and $3 million in 2022.

Fleck’s $3.6 million salary for this season, established under his previous deal, ranks 11th among 14 Big Ten coaches. He’ll make $4.6 million next year, which likely will rank in the conference’s upper half.

Regent Darrin Rosha said “in a very short time, Coach Fleck has established himself as one of the top, if not the top, talent in the [Big Ten], but where this contract is coming in, is a little more modest than that.”

Rosha asked Coyle for assurances the University is doing all it can to keep Fleck long-term. Coyle noted the previous contract extensions he’s done with Fleck and the fact 65% of this one is guaranteed.

Under the new deal, the University agreed to raise the salary pool for his assistants by $1.05 million next year, with another $200,000 added for 2021. Fleck nearly lost offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca to West Virginia last offseason, for example. Athletic Director Mark Coyle noted that the Gophers are 11-1 since moving Joe Rossi into the defensive coordinator job last season.

“There’s no doubt keeping those two individuals [Ciarrocca and Rossi], along with Coach Fleck is important to this program,” Coyle said.