The University of Minnesota followed both the law and its own policy when it suspended 10 Gophers football players last fall following allegations of sexual assault, a review by two outside attorneys has found.

The report was released early Wednesday following a three-month review by Minneapolis attorneys John Marti and Jillian Kornblatt. A special oversight committee of the U Board of Regents will discuss the report at a meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Regents commissioned the outside review in May after months of public debate about the university's handling of the high-profile case.

The story dominated the headlines last year after news broke that 10 players had been suspended from the Gophers football team in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a party in September 2016. Although no criminal charges were filed, the university conducted its own investigation, which led to the suspensions. Eventually, five of the accused players were cleared and five were expelled or suspended.

The incident played a role in the ouster of former head football coach Tracy Claeys. He was fired in January after publicly siding with team members who had threatened a boycott to protest the suspension of their teammates.

A number of critics, including some regents, questioned whether the accused students were treated fairly, particularly after the county attorney declined to file charges. The U has insisted that it acted properly under federal Title IX guidelines, which require campuses to investigate reports of sexual misconduct. The U accused all 10 players of violating the student code of conduct.

The report found that the university "provides substantial due process protections" for accused students, "including protections that far exceed the due process protections of other Big 10 universities."

For example, it noted that unlike many other universities, the U allows attorneys to participate "in all stages" of the disciplinary process, and to cross-examine witnesses.

The report said the threatened boycott resulted, in part, from "weak leadership by the football team coaching staff" and "a lack of understanding" of the disciplinary process by students and Athletics Department personnel. It also said the situation may have been managed better if members of the Board of Regents, university administrators and coaches had "responded in a more coordinated and unified manner."

In response to calls for raising the standard of proof for allegations from "preponderance of the evidence" to "clear and convincing evidence," the report says, "As of now, this suggestion is not consistent" with the Title IX.

The full report can be found on the regents' website, https://regents.umn.edu.