Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group beat analyst estimates for earnings and revenue during the first quarter as the nation’s largest health insurer boosted its financial guidance for the year.

Membership in the company’s UnitedHealthcare health insurance products grew in the first quarter, compared with the end of 2017, as gains in Medicare coverage offset a slight decline in commercial customers.

During the quarter, UnitedHealth Group added Empresas Banmedica, a large health insurance and hospital company in Chile, Colombia and Peru that’s meant to supplement United’s large health care business in Brazil.

UnitedHealth Group’s fast-growing Optum division for health care services saw earnings grow at a faster rate than the legacy health insurance business. The division provides health care directly to patients via urgent care, surgery centers and clinics. Optum also sells IT services and runs large pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) that administers the drug benefit within health plans.

Overall, the company now employs about 285,000 people worldwide including 18,000 in Minnesota.

During the first quarter, UnitedHealth Group posted $2.84 billion in earnings, up 31 percent compared with last year, on revenue of $55.2 billion. Earnings per share of $3.04 beat the $2.91 expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

For the year, UnitedHealth Group increased its outlook for net earnings to between $11.70 and $11.95 per share, up 5 cents at the top and bottom of the range announced in January. The company now expects adjusted net earnings of $12.40 and $12.65 per share, up from previous guidance of $12.30 to $12.60 per share.

