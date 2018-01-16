UnitedHealth Group more than doubled its profit and beat analysts' estimates for earnings in the fourth quarter as the Minnetonka-based health care giant surpassed the $200 billion mark in full-year revenue for the first time in 2017.

UnitedHealth Group, which is the nation's largest health insurer, said Tuesday it was increasing its 2018 earnings outlook due in part to passage of a new federal tax law, which this year will boost earnings and cash flow at the company by $1.7 billion.

Tax bill savings will allow for a wide range of investments, company officials said, including everything from data analytics and digital health to the application of artificial intelligence in delivering health insurance benefits.

"We concluded that our ambitions for better health and a better health system are best achieved through investment in ways that will make health care far more affordable and of far higher quality," Dave Wichmann, the UnitedHealth Group chief executive, said during a conference call with investors.

UnitedHealth Group's growth in recent quarters has been led by its Optum division for health services, which includes a pharmaceutical benefits manager, a division for non-hospital health care services plus IT and data analytics.

The health insurance business has been growing, too. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company's UnitedHealthcare division was providing insurance coverage to about 45.4 million people in the U.S., up from nearly 45 million people at the end of the third quarter.

UnitedHealth Group employs about 18,000 people in Minnesota. Historically, the company has had only a minimal presence in Minnesota's health insurance market, but UnitedHealthcare officials last year said they have new plans for selling more coverage to employer groups in the state.

During Tuesday's conference call, a company official said the push into Minnesota and the northern plains would come in the second half of 2018.

In December, President Trump signed legislation that significantly reduces the tax rate on corporations including UnitedHealth Group. The savings result in reduced premium revenue and certain fees for UnitedHealth Group, due in part to increased consumer rebates triggered by regulation on the share of UnitedHealthcare premium revenue that's directed to medical costs.

Even after adjusting for the estimated $400 million to $500 million hit on premiums and fees, UnitedHealth Group expects the law to benefit earnings and cash flow by $1.7 billion.

In addition, the tax law savings will allow for an additional $200 million to $300 million investment to reduce operating costs by accelerating "existing initiatives in artificial intelligence, data analytics, individual health record custodianship, digital health ... [and] more health-related initiatives in local communities," Wichmann said.

"We expect to invest the remaining increased cash flows to better fulfill our mission and, in turn, to grow and diversify our enterprise," he said.

For the fourth quarter, UnitedHealth Group saw net income increase 115 percent to $3.6 billion on $52 billion in revenue.

After excluding one-time items, earnings per share of $2.59 beat the $2.52 expected among analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. Benefits from the tax bill did not impact the quarterly earnings per share calculation, the company said.

"We revalued our U.S. deferred tax liabilities to reflect the newly-enacted federal statutory rate of 21 percent, which added $1.2 billion in noncash earnings in 2017," said John Rex, the company's chief financial officer, during the conference call.

In 2017, full-year revenue grew 9 percent to $201 billion.

UnitedHealth Group says it now expects in 2018 adjusted earnings of $12.30 to $12.60 per share, up from a November forecast of $10.55 to $10.85. The company expects 2018 revenue in the range of $223 billion to $225 billion.

An hour into the trading day, shares of UnitedHealth Group were 2.2 percent.