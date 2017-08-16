Stephen Hemsley, the chief executive at UnitedHealth Group for more than a decade, is leaving the job next month and will be replaced by Dave Wichmann, the company's current group president.

Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group made the announcement Wednesday morning, with Hemsley saying in a statement that his move on Sept. 1 "is the right time for this transition to take place."

Hemsley will become executive chairman of the board of directors, while current board chairman Richard Burke will become lead independent director.

"Today's action is the culmination of almost four years of discussion, careful planning, leadership development and execution," Burke said in a statement. "Dave Wichmann was one of Steve Hemsley's first hires at our company and has been preparing for the CEO role for many years."

UnitedHealth Group is the nation's largest health insurer, and Minnesota's largest publicly traded company. It employs about 260,000 people worldwide, including 17,000 in Minnesota.

Hemsley, 65, became chief executive in December 2006, taking over for CEO William McGuire who left over allegations of stock-option backdating. As CEO, Hemsley guided the company's reorganization into the two key businesses it operates today — the legacy business in health insurance benefits business called UnitedHealthcare, and the faster-growing health services business called Optum.

As an insurance company, UnitedHealthcare has taken advantage of growth opportunities in the Medicare program, which introduced prescription drug benefits via private health plans in 2006. Like other insurers, UnitedHealthcare stumbled with the next big shot at government-related growth starting in 2014, when the federal government via the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) started pumping subsidies into the market where individuals buy health insurance.

UnitedHealthcare amassed considering red ink in the ACA's individual market before largely abandoning it this year. Hemsley took responsibility for the error, but the company's financial performance wasn't significantly dented.

During its most recent quarter, UnitedHealth Group for the first time ever broke the $50 billion mark in quarterly revenue, due in part to growth at Optum.

Hemsley oversaw a significant expansion of the pharmaceutical benefits management business at Optum with the $12.8 billion acquisition in 2015 of Illinois-based Catamaran Corp. Optum has grown as a health care provider, as well, most recently with a $2.3 billion acquisition earlier this year that makes the company one of the nation's largest operators of surgery centers.

Wichmann, 54, joined UnitedHealth Group in 1998 and served as chief financial officer from 2011 until mid-2016. Most recently, he has been president of UnitedHealth Group and overseen the UnitedHealthcare division.

In a news release, UnitedHealth Group said that Wichmann has directed operations and technology efforts and has led external development, M&A and integration activities at the company. Wichmann currently leads the company's activities in Brazil, where UnitedHealth Group in 2012 acquired a majority stake in the nation's largest health insurance companies. UnitedHealth has since expanded hospital holdings in Brazil.

Global markets are seen as the "third leg" of UnitedHealth Group's long-term growth strategy, the company said Wednesday.

"Helping to guide this enterprise, with its extraordinary people, purpose and capabilities, is a distinct yet humbling honor," Wichmann said in a statement. "We are fortunate to have an exceptional organization, a deep and talented leadership team, and highly dedicated people."

