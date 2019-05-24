The United States failed to make its third trip in four years to the world championship semifinals, losing to Russia 4-3 on Thursday in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Russia, which is 8-0 in the tournament, will face Finland in the semifinals, while Canada will face the Czech Republic.

Nikita Gusev and Mikhail Sergachyov each had a goal and two assists for Russia against the United States. Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov and Mikhail Grigorenko also scored.

Lakeville's Brady Skjei, Noah Hanifin and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Americans, and Cory Schneider made 39 saves.

The United States played without forwards Dylan Larkin and Derek Ryan, who were both injured on Tuesday against Canada.

With 2:50 to play in regulation and Schneider pulled for an extra attacker, DeBrincat fired a one-timer past Andrei Vasilevskiy to cut Russia's lead to 4-3.

The U.S. pulled Schneider a second time in the final 90 seconds, but despite some pressure could not find the equalizer against Vasilevskiy, the Tampa Bay Lightning's standout goaltender.

"I thought overall we played our best game of the tournament," U.S. coach Jeff Blashill said. "It's tough to get in the early hole we did against a team like Russia, who is as good of a team as I've seen here over the last three years."

The United States, which reached the quarterfinals for the ninth consecutive year, finished 4-1-0-3 in the tournament; it won bronze in 2018. The Americans haven't won gold since 1933.

Russia has a shot at its fifth medal in the last six years and its first gold since 2014. It has outscored its opponents by a cumulative mark of 40-10.

In the other quarterfinals, Canada beat Switzerland 3-2 in overtime, Finland beat defending champion Sweden 5-4 in overtime, and the Czech Republic topped Germany 5-1.

Canada's Damon Severson scored the equalizer with 0.4 seconds left in the third period and goaltender Matt Murray pulled for an extra attacker. Mark Stone ended it at 5:07 of the 3-on-3 overtime off a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Severson's shot from the point dribbled over the goal line after it hit goalie Leonardo Genoni's pad and blocker.

Note

The Wild's Ryan Suter (United States) and Kevin Fiala (Switzerland) were each named one of the top three players of the tournament for their respective teams.