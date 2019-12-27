Audrey Wethington of The Blake School and Rory Guilday of Minnetonka scored goals Thursday as the United States defeated Finland 4-1 in its opening game of the world U18 women's hockey tournament in Bratslava, Slovakia.

Wethington, who will play hockey for the University of Minnesota next year, scored in the second period to give the United States a 3-1 lead; Guilday, who has committed to Cornell, scored the final goal.

Minnetonka's Maggie Nicholson assisted on Wethington's goal. Goalie Skylar Vetter of Lakeville North, who is also committed to the Gophers, made nine saves as the United States outshot Finland 51-10.

The United States plays Russia, which lost 3-2 in overtime to Canada in its opener, at 9:30 a.m. Central time on Friday.

There are nine Minnesotans on the Team USA roster.