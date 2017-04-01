When Christian Ramirez scored in the 52nd minute to give Minnesota United FC the lead against Real Salt Lake, the crowd collectively held its breath and waited.

See, United has a tendency. A tendency to give up goals. The quick first goal, as it did in the fourth minute Saturday to Real Salt Lake, and the quick response after scoring. That phenomenon has happened twice after Ramirez has scored this season, once just a minute later.

But then a minute passed, and then another, all without a Salt Lake strike. And then a remarkable occurrence happened after 10 minutes: Ramirez scored again. The crowd’s sigh of relief turned into a gasp.

And the goals just kept coming from there as United (1-3-1) earned its very first Major League Soccer win and three points with a 4-2 result at TCF Bank Stadium. Usually, United is on the other side of the score line, as it has conceded 20 goals in five matches now.

United coach Adrian Heath said earlier this week that this match was probably the “most important” in club history. And if the defensively disastrous Loons could manage a result against any MLS team, it was Salt Lake (0-3-2). Salt Lake fired its couch three matches into the season and still had an interim manager on the bench for this match. The team also went down to one center-back after Aaron Maund left the match in the first half with an injury.

Still, Salt Lake scored first in the fourth minute when former NSC Minnesota Stars player Luke Mulholland took advantage of a botched clearance from center-back Francisco Calvo.

United came back in the 16th minute off midfielder Kevin Molino’s header, his first goal from open play. Ramirez then added his first score in the 52nd minute before capitalizing on a bobble from Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando in the 62nd. Midfielder Johan Venegas added another in the 68th, sucking his thumb in celebration to honor his new son.

Salt Lake forward Yura Movsisyan scored a consolation goal in the 87th minute, but United still held on to its win in front of an announced crowd of 17,728.