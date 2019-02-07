Minnesota United heads home today from nearly two weeks training in Arizona with coach Adrian Heath hopeful his team will acquire the starting goalkeeper by the weekend.

United has pursued 30-year-old Italian goalkeeper Vito Mannone — a former Arsenal goalkeeper currently with Reading in England’s Championship league — to join a team that has last season’s starter Bobby Shuttleworth and top draft pick Dayne St. Clair on its roster.

Mannone early Thursday morning tweeted a message of emojis that included two airplanes, the American flag, a pair of praying hands with the words “flight time.”

Heath said after Wednesday night’s scoreless friendly against Houston Dynamo that management would like to still acquire “one or two more people” into a remade team that has added midfielders Jan Gergus and Ozzie Alonso as well as defenders Ike Opara and Romain Metanire.

“We hope to have some news in the next 48 hours on that,” he said about acquiring a starting goalkeeper.

United pursued young Argentine goalkeeper Agustin Rossi last month, but stopped negotiations after reports of 2016 domestic-abuse allegations made by a former partner resurfaced in media reports and on social media.

Mannone played 15 career games in seven years with Arsenal, but was loaned out to English clubs Barnsley and Hull City part of that time and he played for Sunderland from 2013 to 2017 before joining Reading.

While United management search to make more moves, the Loons played on in Arizona, combining two-a-day training sessions with three friendly games. The last one was Wednesday’s against Houston that was played in four 30-minute quarters.

Some notes from that:

• Defender Eric Miller played one of those quarters two days after he officially re-signed with the team. Those extended contract negotiations spilled over into preseason training. “He looks fine,” Heath said. “He’s in good condition. You’re always worried when players haven’t been with you all the way through, but he said he feels fine. He has been working really hard. He’ll be OK.”

• Veteran defender Michael Boxall made his preseason debut after dealing with an ankle issue and played 30 minutes as well. “He said he felt really good,” Heath said. “Hopefully now we can push him on as well.”

• Back from duty with his national team, veteran defender Francisco Calvo received a red card Wednesday that Heath called “something from nothing.” The two teams agreed before the game to each play on with 11 men if something like that should happen, so they did.

• Recently acquired defender Metanire wasn’t in Tucson for training, but is expected to join his new teammates back in Minnesota. Heath said he planned to give players a few days off to rest and be with their families before resuming work next week. He said that would probably be the most physically demanding week of a preseason that continues until the March 2 season opener at Vancouver.

• Young striker Abu Danladi returned to Minnesota before his teammates to get treatment on a swollen ankle that kept him from training. “Hopefully when we get back, we’ll have better news about him,” Heath said.