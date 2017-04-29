San Jose hadn’t scored in two consecutive matches heading into its meeting with Minnesota United FC.

United, meanwhile, was coming off its first-ever clean sheet and sporting a 148-minute, with stoppage time, shutout run.

Turns out, both those stretches were destined to come to an end.

San Jose beat the Loons 1-0 on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium, scoring in the 54th minute. United fell to 2-5-2 while San Jose improved to 3-3-3. It put some more distance between the two clubs in the Western conference standings, as United was just a point behind San Jose entering the match.

An announced crowd of 17,605 watched the loss. This was the third-straight home match with attendance totals in the mid-17,000s, with just the home opener crowd of 35,043 as the outlier.

Off a corner kick early in the second half, San Jose star forward Chris Wondolowski brought the ball down before defender Florian Jungwirth tapped it in past United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth at the near post.

And despite a valiant effort in the remaining minutes, with even Shuttleworth lending his hand, or head, for a stoppage time corner kick, the Loons couldn’t manage to start their first winning run of the season.

The Loons’ endured their second shutout of this inaugural MLS season, the first in a 2-0 loss at FC Dallas on April 8. This was also the third-straight week United has gone scoreless in the first half, having not managed a goal in the first 45 minutes since the 4-2 win against Real Salt Lake on April 1.

United’s offense has sputtered since that first win, scoring just three goals in four games. Prior to that, the attack scored 10 goals in five matches, ranking among the top in the league.

United coach Adrian Heath had mentioned after last week’s 1-0 win against the Colorado Rapids how his attack had fallen short last week compared to his defense, which used to be the problem child after the Loons conceded a record number of goals to start the season.

Looks like those tables have sufficiently turned.