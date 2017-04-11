Social media denizens and late-night comedians are giving their own takes on United Airlines' public relations fiasco that erupted when security officers forcibly dragged a passenger off a plane because he refused to be bumped from an overbooked flight.

Late-night TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel provided United Airlines with a new television ad.

People took to Twitter to make jokes and express their outrage over the incident. Here's a sample:

United re-accommodating passengers.

A new kind of fight club.

Pentagon contracts with United to forcibly remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Was this United's customer training video?

The Hunger Games, United Airlines style.

A little Indiana Jones?