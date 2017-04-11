Social media denizens and late-night comedians are giving their own takes on United Airlines' public relations fiasco that erupted when security officers forcibly dragged a passenger off a plane because he refused to be bumped from an overbooked flight.
Late-night TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel provided United Airlines with a new television ad.
People took to Twitter to make jokes and express their outrage over the incident. Here's a sample:
United re-accommodating passengers.
A new kind of fight club.
Pentagon contracts with United to forcibly remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Was this United's customer training video?
The Hunger Games, United Airlines style.
A little Indiana Jones?
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Official warns GOP budget cuts could mean tax return delays
Minnesota's top tax official says deep cuts to state budgets could result in months-long delays to tax returns next year.
Variety
The Latest: CEO issuing new apology for passenger dragging
The Latest on the passenger who was dragged off a full United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare Airport (all times local):
National
Michigan lawmaker charged with paying ghost employee
A Michigan lawmaker has been charged with putting a no-show employee on his office payroll to repay $14,000 in personal loans.
National
Explosion at Army ammunition plant in Missouri kills 1
The U.S. Army says an explosion at an ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, has left one person dead and three others injured.
Business
CEO Pay Watch: Compensation for Buffalo Wild Wings' Sally Smith decreased 67 percent
Sally Smith Buffalo Wild Wings Inc.President, CEOTotal compensation: $3,393,662 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016Salary: $875,000Non-equity incentive pay: $374,605Other compensation: $183,064Exercised stock options:…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.