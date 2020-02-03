About 1,800 unionized workers at HealthPartners are set to take a strike vote this week, union officials said Monday, after negotiations on a new contract broke down over the weekend.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota says management at the Bloomington-based health insurance and health care provider is calling for “massive concessions” to worker health care benefits, according to a statement released this morning. Union members work at more than 30 locations in more than 80 jobs including nurses, dental assistants and nurse practitioners.

HealthPartners did not immediately have a statement in response to the union’s news release.

“The SEIU bargaining team are calling for a vote to authorize a seven-day Unfair Labor Practices strike,” SEIU Healthcare Minnesota said in a statement. “The vote will be held Thursday starting at 6 a.m. across multiple locations in the Twin Cities, with results of the vote set to be announced Friday.”

HealthPartners is one of the state’s largest nonprofit groups with about $7 billion in revenue in 2018. Beyond selling health plans, the nonprofit operates Regions Hospital in St. Paul and Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.

The vote this week would only authorize a strike, the union says, adding that a 10-day notice would be needed before a strike could happen. The current contract expired Feb. 1.