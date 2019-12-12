HealthPartners is closing a home care service based in St. Paul and eliminating about 70 jobs due to financial challenges and an expected cut next year in federal reimbursements.

The upcoming closure of Integrated Home Care, which HealthPartners confirmed Thursday to the Star Tribune, marks the third time in the past six weeks that the Bloomington-based health insurer and care system has announced cutbacks.

In November, HealthPartners said it would eliminate 300 jobs while closing 30 retail pharmacies and its mail-order pharmacy due to competition from large pharmacy operators. Also last month, the health system said it would eliminate about 75 jobs in a number of areas including information services technology due to diminished revenue from Medicare health plans.

“We don’t anticipate further layoffs this year,” said Rebecca Johnson, a HealthPartners spokeswoman, via e-mail.

“As we put together our 2020 budget, we had to make adjustments to ensure that our organization would able to care for and serve people in a financially sustainable way,” Johnson wrote. “We reduced other expenses, found efficiencies and left open positions unfulfilled to avoid layoffs.”

HealthPartners is one of the state’s largest nonprofit groups with about $7 billion in revenue last year and 26,000 employees. It operates Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park and dozens of clinics under the names HealthPartners and Park Nicollet.

HealthPartners has been selling health insurance and running clinics in Minnesota for more than 50 years. Through the first three quarters of 2019, total revenue at HealthPartners is down less than 1% compared with the year-ago period primarily due to a decline in health insurance membership, according to a November financial statement.

Integrated Home Care provides skilled nurses as well as physical, occupational and speech therapists to patients in their home. The service often works with patients discharged from Regions. The service has operated for more than 30 years and provides more than 65,000 home visits and related services each year in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin.

“We’re committed to delivering high quality health care that is affordable for the people we serve,” Johnson said in the statement.

Year-to-date premium revenue at HealthPartners is down $203 million, or 7%, to $2.56 billion, according to the November financial statement. At the same time, patient care revenue through the end of September is up about 5%, or $112 million, to $2.38 billion.

While investment income through the first three quarters has more than doubled, overall net income at HealthPartners is down about $49 million, or 31%, to about $129 million.