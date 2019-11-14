HealthPartners is eliminating about 75 jobs as the Bloomington-based health insurer and hospital operator adjusts to diminished revenue with the elimination this year of Medicare Cost health plans across much of Minnesota.

Regulatory filings this week show that overall health insurance revenue and operating income is down across the first nine months of the year at HealthPartners, compared with the same period in 2018.

Federal law called for Medicare Cost plans to be phased out starting in 2019 in counties where there's significant competition from insurers that sell Medicare Advantage plans. HealthPartners responded to the change by selling more Medicare Advantage (MA) plans as well as Medicare Supplement policies to those who stay in the original government health insurance program, but those gains didn't offset the loss.

"While we grew in [Medicare Supplement] and MA, it wasn't as much as we expected," the health system said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

"Our patients and members need more affordable care and coverage, and they're looking to us to find new and more efficient ways to serve them," the health system said. "the changes, which are difficult for our team, are part of our plan to do that, and to position us well for the future."

The roughly 75 jobs being eliminated are coming in a number of areas including information services and technology. Last week, HealthPartners announced the elimination of about 300 jobs with the closure of its retail pharmacies, citing broader trends in the pharmacy business.

HealthPartners is a nonprofit group that operates Regions Hospital in St. Paul and Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Last year, the health system hit the $7 billion mark in annual revenue and added its seventh hospital. HealthPartners runs 55 primary-care clinics, 22 urgent-care centers and 24 dental clinics.

In its statement, HealthPartners said that others also are feeling an impact from the Medicare change, which prompted more than 300,000 seniors in the state to pick a new health plan. Minnesota was one of the few states with a large number of residents in Medicare Cost plans, so the change driven by federal law had the biggest impact here.

"The market dynamics of the Medicare Cost transition are important here, affecting [insurance] plan and care system revenue," HealthPartners said in a statement. "It's not just us, it's the entire market."

