Two fighters scheduled to battle in Las Vegas later this summer have been moved to the main event of UFC’s Minneapolis fight night in June. Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos, originally slated to fight on July 6 in Vegas, will now be the main event at Target Center on June 29.

Tyron Woodley was going to fight Robbie Lawler in the Minneapolis main event, but Woodley is struggling with a hand injury suffered in 2018 and is not ready to fight.

Both Ngannou and dos Santos are knockout artists looking to get back on top. Ngannou has a 13-3 record, with nine KO wins, and is a former title challenger. He won his last two outings by TKO.

Former heavyweight champion dos Santos (21-5 record, 15 KOs) is on a three-fight win streak. He’s taken down former champs Cain Velasquez, Stipe Miocic and Frank Mir, as well as current contenders Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.