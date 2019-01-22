Frustrations flared over immigration policy and the monthlong government shutdown at a testy town hall meeting U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer held in Ramsey on Tuesday morning.

Emmer told the dozens of attendees from across his district that over the next week he would like to discuss broad immigration solutions, including the deferred action program for immigrants brought to the country as children, instead of just focusing on a wall at the southern border.

“Hopefully this is an issue that can be a much bigger fix, right? For the deferred action kids, for our immigration system in general. Hopefully that’s where we’re going to get with all three sides,” he said

There was a mix of Emmer supporters and opponents in the audience, but the majority of attendees vocally opposed President Donald Trump and his plan for a border wall. Several booed and talked over Emmer, who represents the Sixth Congressional District that includes northern and western suburban and exurban communities, as well as St. Cloud. He is also the National Republican Congressional Committee chairman.

Janine Smullen, of Big Lake, attended the town hall but said her husband — who is a chief inspector for the Federal Railroad Administration — could not. He has been working with out pay during the shutdown.

They have had to cut back, she said, and that has broader impacts on the local economy.

“We used to go out to dinner once a week, and we’re not going out to dinner. So the ripple effects of all this is huge. And it’s incredibly stressful ... We have savings. A lot of these guys don’t. What do we do when the savings run out?” Smullen asked.

Darrell Maus, a retired letter carrier union leader from Andover, was one of many people who said they were upset about the negotiation process, and how government leaders have let federal employees get caught up in negotiations.

“Somebody who wants his way shut down the government, put a bunch of employees out there with no money, no job, and just let them be out there, be hostage,” Maus said.

Several people thanked Emmer for holding the meeting, but afterward some said he needs to convene more town halls and advertise them better.

Emmer said he will continue holding town halls on a regular basis. He noted that he initially planned the town hall for Tuesday night, but had to shift it to the morning because was summoned back to Washington, D.C.

“I hope so that we can get something done this week,” he said.