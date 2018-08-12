U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison on Sunday denied an allegation of domestic violence by an ex-girlfriend after the woman’s son posted about it on Facebook and she confirmed it on Twitter.

“Karen and I were in a relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being,” read the statement from Ellison released by his campaign. He is running for attorney general in the DFL primary on Tuesday.

The woman, Karen Monahan, confirmed her son’s post on Twitter shortly after he put it on Facebook. The son, Austin Aslim Monahan, posted that he watched a video on her computer in which Ellison could be seen dragging Monahan off a bed as he screamed profanities at her.

Ellison denied the existence of the video.

“This video does not exist because I never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false,” Ellison’s statement read.

A Star Tribune reporter went to Karen Monahan’s apartment, and spoke through a call-box to a woman who said yes when asked if she was Karen. She said she’s not ready to talk to the press and is focused on her kids and family at this moment. “This is a really difficult time,” she said.

On her Twitter account Saturday night, Karen Monahan wrote: “That was my son who posted it and its true. He wouldn’t lie about his own mom.”

Austin Aslim Monahan said in an interview Saturday night that he is not in possession of the video he said he saw in 2017. He stood by the veracity of his Facebook post.

“I only know what I saw and I know what’s true,” he said. “It was my job to stand up for my mother.”

Of Ellison, he said: “I have no reason to tear down this man.”

One of Ellison’s DFL opponents in Tuesday’s primary for attorney general, state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, responded to the allegations on Twitter.

“Domestic Violence is never ok. The incidents described are troubling. I call on Keith Ellison to answer these allegations,” Hilstrom wrote on Twitter.

