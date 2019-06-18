CONCACAF Gold Cup

6:30 p.m. Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago; 8:30 p.m. U.S. vs. Guyana. • FS1

Allianz Field hosts Gold Cup showdown

The tournament: The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a biennial tournament of 16 national teams from the Caribbean, North America and South America. Mexico has won the most titles at seven, one more than the United States. Canada is the only other team to have won, with one trophy in 2000. Allianz Field will host the first games in Group D. The winner and runner-up from each of the four groups will advance to the knockout rounds, with the final July 7 in Chicago.

Match 1: Panama has finished in second place of this tournament twice, in 2005 and 2013. Trinidad and Tobago’s best finish was third in 2000. Last year Trinidad and Tobago’s 2-1 victory over the U.S. kept the American side from qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Match 2: The U.S. seeks to become the first team to win back-to-back Gold Cups in almost a decade. This is also the team’s first competitive match since failing to qualify for the 2018 World. Guyana is making its debut in the tournament, which recently expanded from 12 to 16 teams.

Players to watch: Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino plays for Trinidad and Tobago. Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres has the most appearances on this Panama squad at 111. The U.S. team includes top talents such as forward Jozy Altidore, midfielder Michael Bradley and young star Christian Pulisic.

Megan Ryan