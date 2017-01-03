The protesters who swung from the heights of U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday carried their gear into the building hidden under winter clothes when they entered the building with tickets to the Minnesota Vikings game against the Chicago Bears, stadium operator SMG said in a statement Tuesday.

In the second quarter of the game, the protesters climbed a ridge truss to a catwalk then dropped down, unfurling a sign as they hung above fans seated in the purple seats. The banner urged U.S. Bank to divest from the North Dakota Access Pipeline. No one was harmed in the stunt, but how the protesters got in and pulled off their maneuver was a cause for much consternation both among stadium operators and fans concerned about ongoing security in the $1.1 billion building that can seat more than 66,000 people.

Stadium operator-manager SMG released a statement saying the protesters had “nothing visible” in their possession that violated policy when they entered the building with tickets to the game. SMG also released a photo of Sen Holiday and Karl Mayo walking on the plaza outside the building while wearing winter coats but not carrying gear.

Protesters brought in “nylon rope, a small number of carabiners and a lightweight banner concealed on their person underneath winter clothing,” SMG marketing manager Lisa Niess said in a statement.

Once inside, the items were distributed among the protesters. Niess said the SMG investigation is consistent with “interviews law enforcement officials conducted with one protester, upon being taken into custody. They had nothing visible in their possession that violated U.S. Bank Stadium policies and had nothing that prevented them from clearing the security screening upon entry.”

The protesters held their own news conference outside the stadium, but repeatedly refused to say anything about how they got into the building.

Protesters inside the Legacy Gate at U.S. Bank Stadium.

