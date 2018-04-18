U.S. Bancorp said its first-quarter profit grew 13 percent, shaped by a solid jump in its interest income and a steep drop in its tax rate.

The Minneapolis company, which runs U.S. Bank, the nation's fifth-largest, this morning reported a profit of $1.68 billion for the first three months of the year. That's up from $1.49 billion in the same period a year ago.

Andrew Cecere, the company's chief executive, called the performance "solid" and pointed to growth in interest income that outpaced overall revenue growth, as well as gains in fee businesses such as corporate payments, credit cards and wealth management.

The company, like other major banks, has benefited from rising interest rates and the new U.S. tax law. Its income taxes fell 29 percent to $391 million in the first quarter.

U.S. Bancorp's overall revenue rose 3.4 percent to $5.47 billion.

Net interest income, the money U.S. Bank gets from making loans, grew 6.3 percent. As well, its loan portfolio grew 2.3 percent and the amount of money it makes through each loan also grew, with net interest margin rising to 3.13 percent from 3.06 percent a year earlier.

The company reported a return on average assets of 1.5 percent, the highest among major U.S. bank firms. Its efficiency ratio was 55.9 percent, higher than the 53.9 percent it reported a year ago, but still among the lowest of a major bank.